Elecciones Ciudadanos asegura que formará Gobierno con el PP si tiene más escaños que UP y PSOE

El presidente en el Parlament de Catalunya reprocha a Pedro Sánchez que haya causado "seis meses de bloqueo".

El portavoz parlamentario de Ciutadans en Catalunya y miembro de la Ejecutiva, Carlos Carrizosa./EFE

El presidente de Cs en el Parlament de Catalunya (Cs), Carlos Carrizosa, ha dicho este domingo que, si en las elecciones generales anunciadas para el 10 de noviembre obtienen "un escaño más que Podemos y PSOE juntos", Ciudadanos negociará con el líder del PP, Pablo Casado, para formar gobierno.

En un comunicado, el partido ha explicado que Carrizosa ha reprochado al presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, que haya causado "seis meses de bloqueo", y se ha comprometido en formar gobierno en menos de un mes si tienen los votos para hacerlo.

También ha criticado que el presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, no haya retirado la pancarta tal como le ordenó el Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC) y ha amenazado con volverle a denunciar "si cuando se convoquen elecciones no ha retirado toda la propaganda de los edificios públicos".

