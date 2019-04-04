Público
Elecciones Ciudadanos y UPyD firman un pacto de colaboración para las elecciones

Este acuerdo incluye la incorporación del líder de la formación magenta, Cristiano Brown, como número once en la lista europea del partido naranja. 

Cristiano Brown, portavoz nacional de UPyD. / TWITTER

Cristiano Brown, portavoz nacional de UPyD. / TWITTER

Ciudadanos y UPyD han firmado este jueves un acuerdo de colaboración electoral para las generales, autonómicas, municipales y europeas, que incluye la incorporación del líder de la formación magenta, Cristiano Brown, como número 11 en la lista europea de Cs.

Este acuerdo tiene el objetivo de agrupar a los actores políticos "para dar una herramienta de unión y modernización del país", ha explicado el secretario general de Ciudadanos, José Manuel Villegas, en una rueda de prensa en la sede de la calle Alcalá tras reunirse con el líder de UPyD.

