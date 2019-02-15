Público
Elecciones La embajada española en Dinamarca anuncia en Twitter la fecha de las elecciones quince minutos antes que Sánchez

La cuenta oficial retiró el mensaje sin ofrecer explicaciones y, después, compartió una noticia de otro medio en la que se recogía que el presidente del Gobierno anunciaba la convocatoria de elecciones.

Sánchez, durante su comparecencia en Moncloa. REUTERS/Juan Medina

La cuenta verificada en Twitter de la Embajada de España en Dinamarca ha anunciado este viernes la convocatoria de elecciones generales el 28 de abril, en un mensaje que ha publicado a las 10.08 horas, quince minutos antes de que el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, anunciara desde la Moncloa la decisión de convocar a las urnas.

A las 10.08 horas, la cuenta verificada @EmbEspDinamarca ha publicado un mensaje en la red social Twitter en el que se podía leer en letras mayúsculas que las próximas elecciones generales se celebrarán el día 28 de abril.

"El próximo 28 de abril se celebrarán elecciones generales en España", señala el mensaje publicado, que ha permanecido en la red social unos quince minutos cuando seguía la expectación de la prensa en el Palacio de la Moncloa a la espera de que Sánchez anunciara la fecha de las elecciones.

La Embajada de España en Dinamarca anuncia la convocatoria de elecciones quince minutos antes que Sánchez

Pasados algo más de quince minutos, la cuenta oficial de la Embajada de España ha retirado su mensaje sin ofrecer explicaciones y ha publicado un mensaje en el que difunde la noticia del diario El País en la que el presidente del Gobierno anuncia la convocatoria de elecciones.

