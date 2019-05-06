Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Elecciones europeas Casado anuncia que llevará al Constitucional la candidatura de Puigdemont a las europeas

El líder del PP ha explicado que los 'populares' consideran un "fraude de ley" que un fugado de la justicia española aspire a representar a este país para seguir haciendo "propaganda" pagada con fondos públicos contra el mismo país al que aspira a representar.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, durante un desayuno informativo organizado por Nueva Economía Fórum, este lunes en Madrid, donde presenta a la candidata del PP a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. EFE/Zipi

El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, durante un desayuno informativo organizado por Nueva Economía Fórum, este lunes en Madrid, donde presenta a la candidata del PP a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. EFE/Zipi

El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, ha anunciado que su partido presentará un recurso ante el Tribunal Constitucional contra la decisión de los Juzgados de lo Contencioso-Administrativo de Madrid de permitir que el expresident catalán Carles Puigdemont y sus exconsejeros Toni Comín y Clara Ponsatí puedan concurrir a las próximas elecciones al Parlamento Europeo del próximo 26 de mayo.

Las sentencias de los mencionados Juzgados, tal y como ya consideró el Tribunal Supremo, establecen que el acuerdo de la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) que estableció que no podían presentarse por el partido Lliures per Europa (Junts) no es conforme a derecho, por lo que ordenan a este organismo que publique la candidatura incluyendo a Puigdemont, Comín y Ponsatí.

Casado hizo este anuncio en la rueda de prensa en el Palacio de la Moncloa tras entrevistarse con el presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez.
El líder popular ha explicado que los 'populares' consideran un "fraude de ley" que un fugado de la justicia española aspire a representar a este país para seguir haciendo "propaganda" pagada con fondos públicos contra el mismo país al que aspira a representar.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad