Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Elecciones europeas La CUP no concurrirá a las elecciones europeas porque "no tienen cabida" en las instituciones comunitarias

El partido catalán ha desechado la posibilidad de presentar una candidatura porque entiende que las instituciones europeas son las máximas representantes del capitalismo y el imperialismo.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Mireia Boya Busquet durante la rueda de prensa comunicando que la CUP no concurrirá a las elecciones europeas.

Mireia Boya Busquet durante la rueda de prensa comunicando que la CUP no concurrirá a las elecciones europeas.

La CUP ha decidido hoy que no concurrirá a las elecciones europeas, ya que considera que, pese al "contexto excepcional", su proyecto anticapitalista "no tiene cabida" en las instituciones comunitarias.

Así lo ha acordado hoy el consejo político de la formación independentista celebrado en Artés (Barcelona), según ha informado la CUP en un comunicado.

Los anticapitalistas han debatido sobre la conveniencia de presentarse a estas elecciones, pese a no haber concurrido anteriormente, por considerar que podía ser "una de las vías de internacionalización del conflicto político catalán".

Este partido ha desestimado, sin embargo, presentar una candidatura porque entiende que las instituciones europeas son las "máximas representantes del capitalismo, el imperialismo, el racismo institucional y la militarización de las sociedades".

Ello, apunta la CUP, a pesar del "actual contexto excepcional marcado por la represión, el conflicto nacional y social latente, las amenazas de ilegalización y la voluntad de centrar el internacionalismo como una herramienta imprescindible en la estrategia política".

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad