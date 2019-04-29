La Junta Electoral Central (JEC) ha acordado excluir al expresident catalán Carles Puigdemont y a los exconsellers Antoni Comín y Clara Ponsatí como candidatos a las elecciones europeas del 26 de mayo.
Así figura en la resolución emitida por la JEC, en respuesta a los recursos presentados por el PP y Ciudadanos contra la inclusión de Puigdemont, Comín y Ponsatí en la candidatura de JxCat al Parlamento Europeo.
Fuentes de JxCat han avanzado que tienen previsto recurrir la decisión de la JEC de excluir a Puigdemont, Comín y Ponsatí –números uno, dos y tres– de su lista europea.
Desde Twitter, el abogado Gonzalo Boye, que asiste a Puigdemont, ha protestado por la decisión de la JEC: "Ante el triunfo del independentismo en las elecciones de ayer, la Junta Electoral Central ha decidido excluir a Carles Puigdemont de las listas a las europeas para intentar frenar otra victoria... han puesto en riesgo la viabilidad de las elecciones europeas".
