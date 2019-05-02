Público
Elecciones europeas JxCat impugna la exclusión de Puigdemont de las elecciones europeas ante la Junta Electoral, el Supremo y al Contencioso

El partido ha explicado que si no les dieran la razón, pasarían a actuar ante el Tribunal Constitucional y, si tampoco prosperara, recurrirían al Tribunal de Justicia de la UE.

02/05/2019.- El expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont durante la rueda de prensa en Bélgica. / EFE - ANA BELINCHÓN

Junts per Catalunya (JxCat) ha presentado este jueves un recurso ante la Junta Electoral Central (JEC), ante el Tribunal Supremo (TS) y ante la justicia contencioso-administrativa contra la decisión de la JEC de excluir como candidatos a las elecciones europeas al expresidente Carles Puigdemont y a los exconsellers Toni Comín y Clara Ponsatí, que eran originalmente los números uno, dos y tres de la candidatura.

En rueda de prensa, el vicepresidente primero del Parlament, Josep Costa (JxCat), y el abogado Gonzalo Boye han defendido que Puigdemont, Comín y Ponsatí tienen sus derechos políticos intactos y deberían poderse presentar sin problemas, y han considerado que la JEC ha actuado con una "falta de imparcialidad aberrante".

Según han especificado, se ha presentado un triple recurso ante la JEC, ante el Tribunal Supremo y ante la justicia contencioso-administrativa porque la legislación es "confusa" sobre donde hay que recurrir, y han recordado que la decisión de la JEC de excluir a Puigdemont tuvo cuatro votos particulares en contra, entre ellos el del propio presidente del organismo electoral.

Estos recursos incorporan la petición de medidas cautelares para que los candidatos excluidos sean restituidos en la lista mientras los tribunales no resuelvan la cuestión.

Si el Supremo o el contencioso administrativo no les dieran la razón, han explicado que pasarían a actuar ante el Tribunal Constitucional y, si tampoco prosperara, recurrirían al Tribunal de Justicia de la UE, con sede en Luxemburgo, con la intención de que resuelva antes de las elecciones.

