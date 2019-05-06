Público
Elecciones europeas Puigdemont anuncia acciones legales contra la Junta Electoral: "No puede quedar impune"

El expresidente de la Generalitat ha sostenido que para defender la democracia es necesario señalar, sacar las vergüenzas y apuntar a la gente que hace una muy mala praxis de la justicia.

Puigdemont anuncia acciones legales contra la JEC. Europa Press

El expresidente de la Generalitat y candidato de JxCat a las elecciones europeas, Carles Puigdemont, ha anunciado este lunes que emprenderá acciones legales contra la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) por haberlo excluido de la candidatura, ya que finalmente la justicia ha dictaminado que sí se puede presentar a los comicios.

"Cuando de manera clara ha quedado probado y demostrado que ha habido una utilización y un abuso de la ley, tenemos que defendernos. Esto no puede quedar impune", ha afirmado en una entrevista de TV3.

Puigdemont ha sostenido que para defender la democracia es necesario "señalar, sacar las vergüenzas y apuntar a la gente que hace una muy mala praxis" de la justicia, y ha cuestionado la independencia y las garantías de la JEC.

