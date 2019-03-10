El expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont encabezará la lista de JxCat en las elecciones europeas del próximo 26 de mayo, como una "voz libre" para "internacionalizar" el conflicto político en Cataluña, según ha anunciado este domingo la consellera de Presidència, Elsa Artadi.
Tras una reunión urgente del grupo parlamentario de JxCat, Artadi ha desvelado que Puigdemont, actualmente huido de la justicia española en Bélgica, encabezará la lista de JxCat en las elecciones al Parlamento Europeo del próximo mes de mayo.
"La mejor manera de seguir internacionalizando el conflicto y que se nos escuche en Europa, que se vea la represión, es que haya una voz libre de JxCat en Europa, y esta voz no puede ser otra que la de Puigdemont", ha resaltado Artadi.
