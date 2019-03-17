Público
Elecciones europeas Sánchez excluye a Valenciano y Blanco de las listas europeas

Sin embargo, sí ha incluido al exsecretario de organización, César Luena, que no repite como diputado por La Rioja.

Imagen de archivo de los exministros José Blanco y Ana Pastor. - EUROPA PRESS

El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, ha excluido a los ex vicesecretarios generales del PSOE, Elena Valenciano y Jose Blanco, de las listas al Parlamento europeo, aunque sí ha incluido al exsecretario de organización, Ceésar Luena, que no repite como diputado por La Rioja.

La lista encabezada por Borrell incluye a Iratxe García, Javier Lépez, Inmaculada Rodríguez Piñeiro, Iban García, Ignacio Sánchez amor, Catalina Gálvez y Mónica Silvana en puestos de salida.

También se ha salvado el ex ministro de Justicia, Juan Fernando Lopez Aguilar. El propio José Blanco lo ha anunciado en su perfil de Twitter. 

(Seguirá ampliación)

