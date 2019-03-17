El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, ha excluido a los ex vicesecretarios generales del PSOE, Elena Valenciano y Jose Blanco, de las listas al Parlamento europeo, aunque sí ha incluido al exsecretario de organización, Ceésar Luena, que no repite como diputado por La Rioja.
La lista encabezada por Borrell incluye a Iratxe García, Javier Lépez, Inmaculada Rodríguez Piñeiro, Iban García, Ignacio Sánchez amor, Catalina Gálvez y Mónica Silvana en puestos de salida.
También se ha salvado el ex ministro de Justicia, Juan Fernando Lopez Aguilar. El propio José Blanco lo ha anunciado en su perfil de Twitter.
Finaliza una etapa de mi vida y comienza otra.Echo la vista atrás y solo siento gratitud, hacia los ciudadanos que me han apoyado durante tanto tiempo y hacia el @PSOE y sus militantes.Infinita y eterna gratitud.Jbl @PSdeG @Socialistas_PE— José Blanco / ❤️ (@pepeblancoEP) March 17, 2019
(Seguirá ampliación)
