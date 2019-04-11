Público
Elecciones general La Junta Electoral de Madrid expedienta al Ayuntamiento y Podemos por la proyección de los 'papeles de Bárcenas'

También incoa  expediente sancionador a Pablo Echenique, Irene Montero, Juan Manuel del Olmo e Isabel Serra y al concejal del distrito Centro, Jorge García Castaño. 

La fachada de la Casa de la Panadería de la Plaza Mayor de Madrid, con imágenes de gran formato de los conocidos como 'papeles de Bárcenas'. EFE / Rodrigo Jiménez

La Junta Electoral Provincial de Madrid ha acordado incoar expediente sancionador contra el Ayuntamiento de Madrid y Podemos por la proyección el pasado sábado de unas imágenes con los conocidos como papeles de Bárcenas en la fachada de la Casa de la Panadería, en la Plaza Mayor de la capital, una acción enmarcada en una campaña del partido morado bajo el lema Que no vuelvan.

Así lo recoge la resolución donde la Junta Electoral Provincial incoa el expediente "por posible infracción electoral contra el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, el concejal responsable del Distrito de Centro [Jorge García Castaño] y contra cualquier otra autoridad que resulte responsable de la cesión del uso de la fachada de la Casa de la Panadería con fines electorales".

También incoa expediente contra Podemos por la difusión de la campaña y contra algunos de sus miembros, Pablo Echenique, Irene Montero, Juan Manuel del Olmo e Isabel Serra, por la difusión a través de las redes sociales de esta "propaganda electoral".

