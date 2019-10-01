En el segundo aniversario de la celebración del referéndum del 1 de octubre en Catalunya, el Partido Popular ha colocado este martes en la fachada de su sede central en la calle Génova 13 una gran lona blanca con el lema: "¿Ellos o nosotros?".
El partido ha explicado mediante un comunicado remitido a la prensa que a este mensaje se irán sumando otras "preguntas y respuestas con las que el PP pretende aportar soluciones a la parálisis institucional, económica y social de España".
Fuentes del PP mostraban su preocupación previa la disolución de las Cortes ante el clima de hartazgo de la ciudadanía española de cara a los políticos
Durante la tarde del martes, el PP responderá al mensaje. Siguiendo el formato pregunta por la mañana, respuesta por la tarde, los conservadores lanzarán "una serie de reflexiones que dan respuesta al desbloqueo de la situación de nuestro país". Fuentes del grupo 'popular' mostraban su preocupación previa la disolución de las Cortes ante el clima de hartazgo de la ciudadanía española de cara a los políticos.
Temen que el 10-N se castigue por igual a todos los partidos políticos, aunque Pablo Casado no duda en atribuir toda la responsabilidad de la repetición electoral al presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez. Por ello, su mensaje de campaña estará muy vinculado al desbloqueo. "El PP siempre se pone de acuerdo, nunca llevaríamos el país a esta situación por no querer ceder minisiterios al socio preferente", señalan desde la dirección del partido.
Los 'populares' han sufrido un revés en la estrategia de aglutinar todo el voto de la derecha mediante la coalición España Suma. Ciudadanos no se ha sumado a ella; tampoco Vox. Los únicos apoyos que han obtenido los conservadores han sido los de Unión del Pueblo Navarro y Foro Asturias.
