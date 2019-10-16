No hay acuerdo para la celebración de un debate a cinco entre los líderes de los principales partidos: Pedro Sánchez, Pablo Casado, Albert Rivera, Pablo Iglesias y Santiago Abascal, que se encarga de organizar la academia de televisión. Los partidos que lo están poniendo más complicado son el PP y el PSOE, ya que los socialistas no aceptan otra fecha que no sea el lunes 4 de noviembre y los 'populares', por su parte, no quieren que se realice ese día.

Desde el PP señalan dos motivos: la agenda de Casado y que quieren que este debate se produzca después de conocer los datos de paro. "Es evidente que el Partido Socialista no quiere debatir más allá del 4 de noviembre, entre otros motivos porque los españoles conocerían los datos del paro", afirman.

"No ha habido acuerdo en la fecha del día 4 porque el PP ha alegado problemas personales de Casado. El resto de partidos no tenía problemas en la misma", dicen, por su parte, desde el PSOE.



En Ciudadanos critican que "el bipartidismo bloquea" a día de hoy la celebración de debates "con bloqueos mutuos" en torno a la fecha de celebración. "Poco piensan en el interés de los ciudadanos y en el derecho que tienen de conocer en un debate electoral las propuestas de los diferentes partidos", señalan.

La formación que preside Albert Rivera ha propuesto que se hagan dos debates como se hizo en la campaña anterior donde "además los ciudadanos con su audiencia demostraron el interés en ambos debates electorales", señalan en un comunicado remitido a la prensa. "La propuesta de Cs ha generado consenso en todas las fuerzas salvo en el PSOE que se ha negado".

