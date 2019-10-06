Público
Elecciones generales 10N Casado lleva a Pastor de número dos por Madrid y Suárez Illana pasa al tres

Ana Pastor lideró la candidatura por Pontevedra en las últimas elecciones del 28 de abril.

20/07/2018.- Los candidatos a presidir el Partido Popular Soraya Sáez de Santamaría (i), Pablo Casado, acompañados de la presidenta del Congreso de los Diputados Ana Pastor, durante el incio de la celebración del Congreso Nacional del Partido Popular, que

Pablo Casado y Ana Pastor, durante el inicio de la celebración del Congreso Nacional del Partido Popular. Foto: EFE/J.P. Gandul

El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, llevará a la expresidenta del Congreso y exministra Ana Pastor de número dos en la candidatura de Madrid, que él mismo encabeza para las elecciones del 10 de noviembre, y desplazará a Adolfo Suárez Illana de esta posición al número tres.

Según ha avanzado TVE y han confirmado a Efe fuentes del partido, Pastor pasará a ocupar el número dos por detrás de Casado, después de haber liderado en las últimas elecciones del 28 de abril la candidatura por Pontevedra.

Pastor, que fue ministra de Fomento en el último Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy y es identificada con la anterior dirección del parido, recupera de esta manera protagonismo al ocupar uno de los lugares fundamentales en las candidaturas del 10N.

Durante la XIII legislatura que acaba de terminar, formó parte de la Mesa del Congreso como vicesecretaria tercera del Congreso, mientras Suárez Illana fue secretario tercero. 

