Elecciones Generales 2019 28-A Encuesta: ¿Quién ha ganado el debate electoral a cuatro en RTVE?

El debate electoral de RTVE se ha celebrado con los principales candidatos a la Presidencia del Gobierno: Pedro Sánchez (PSOE), Pablo Casado (PP), Pablo Iglesias (Unidas Podemos) y Albert Rivera (Ciudadanos).

Media: 3
Votos: 4
Pablo Casado (PP), Pedro Sanchez (PSOE), Albert Rivera (Ciudadanos) y Pablo Iglesias (Unidas Podemos), posan entes del comienzo del debate electoral en TVE. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

