Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Elecciones generales 2019 28-A Encuesta: ¿Han cambiado los debates electorales tu voto para el 28-A?

Ya están todas las cartas sobre la mesa, tras dos debates electorales con los cuatro principales candidatos, los votantes tendrán la última palabra el próximo domingo. Pero, ¿han servido de algo estos debates electorales?

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Urna electoral / Foto: EFE

¿Han servido de algo estos debates electorales? / Foto: EFE

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad