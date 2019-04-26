Público
Elecciones generales 2019 28A Es mentira que Coalición Canaria nunca haya dado su voto al PSOE, como asegura Sánchez

El socialista se refirió a que su Gobierno "nunca ha contado con el voto" de la formación canaria para sus "conquistas sociales", pero sí que les han dado su apoyo en alguna ocasión.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en Bruselas este miércoles. EFE/ALASTAIR GRANT

Esta es la mentira

El candidato socialista y presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha dicho en un acto en Las Palmas de Gran Canaria que "todas esas conquistas sociales que hemos hecho durante estos últimos diez meses nunca han contado con el voto afirmativo de Coalición Canaria, siempre lo han frenado”.

Esta es la verdad

Al margen de que tampoco se muestra muy específico a referirse a las "conquistas sociales" del PSOE, los socialistas sí han recibido el apoyo de Coalición Canaria en forma de "voto afirmativo".

Es una vieja cuestión que los socialistas reprochan a la formación canaria, pero la única diputada de Coalición Canaria en el Congreso de los Diputados, Ana Oramas, votó a favor de un Real Decreto sobre salud el 6 de septiembre de 2018, y el 23 de enero ella misma aseguraba en su cuenta de Twitter que "ayer en el Pleno del Congreso como diputada de CC, voté a favor del Decreto de las pensiones y de subida del salario mínimo, que tal si por una vez los socialistas canarios dejan de mentir".

