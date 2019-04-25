Esta es la mentira
El líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, ha afirmado en un acto de su partido en Oviedo que en la provincia vasca de Álava “no se puede escolarizar a los niños en español”.
Esta es la verdad
Abascal parece que desconoce la realidad educativa en Euskadi, pero en cualquier caso, miente. En Álava y en el resto de provincias vascas es posible seguir el sistema educativo completamente en español. Existen tres modelos de enseñanza: A, B y D. Sí, no hay C.
En el modelo D, la enseñanza se recibe en euskera como lengua vehicular, salvo la asignatura de Lengua y Literatura Castellana, que se imparte en castellano. El modelo B incluye la mitad de asignaturas en castellano y la otra mitad en euskera. Mientras que en el modelo A, la enseñanza se imparte por completo en castellano como lengua vehicular, con excepción de la asignatura de Lengua y Literatura Vasca, que se estudia en euskera.
El Instituto Vasco de Estadística, con datos del curso 2018-19, apunta 31.409 escolares de educación infantil, primaria o ESO en el modelo educativo D, 17.988 en el B y 13.183 en el A, que ofrecen 19 colegios de la provincia. Cerca de un 37% de la población de Euskadi es bilingüe en euskera y español y el resto habla castellano, pero no euskera, según el estudio Language Rich Europe.
