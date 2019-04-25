Esta es la mentira

El cabeza de lista por el Partido Popular para las elecciones generales del 28 de abril, Pablo Casado, ha afirmado en una entrevista en Onda Cero que los permisos de paternidad "los creamos nosotros en el año 2002". Interpretando ese "nosotros", referido a su formación, es fácil comprobar que Casado miente.

Esta es la verdad

El Partido Popular no creó los permisos de paternidad en 2002. De hecho, ese año rechazó tres proposiciones no de ley, del PSOE, Iniciativa per Catalunya-Verds y Bloque Nacionalista Galego, para otorgar un permiso retribuido a los padres, independiente del de las madres. La nueva ley no entró en vigor hasta el año 2007, y por entonces estaba al frente del Gobierno el socialista José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.

