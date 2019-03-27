El líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, siempre ha presumido de su doble condición de español y catalán. Sin embargo, en las listas de las candidaturas para las elecciones del 28 de abril que ha publicado este miércoles el BOE aparece como Alberto Carlos Rivera Díaz, y no Albert Rivera, como apareció en anteriores convocatorias electorales. Rivera aparece con su nombre castellanizado, aunque desde el partido naranja aseguran que todo se debe a "un error".
El Boletín Oficial del Estado ha publicado este miércoles las más de mil candidaturas que se han presentado en las diferentes Juntas Electorales Provinciales para los próximos comicios generales.
En la circunscripción de Madrid, el cabeza de lista de Ciudadanos es Alberto Carlos Rivera Díaz y no Albert Rivera Díaz, nombre con el que se conoce públicamente al presidente del partido.
No ocurrió así ni en los comicios del 20 de diciembre de 2015, ni tampoco en la repetición electoral del 26 de junio de 2016, en las que la papeleta de Cs estaba encabezada por Albert Rivera y no por el castellanizado Alberto Carlos Rivera como ahora.
Fuentes de la dirección de Ciudadanos han asegurado a EFE que se ha comunicado este error a la Junta Electoral y que, en principio, no creen que haya ningún problema para subsanarlo en las listas definitivas que se publicarán en el BOE en los próximos días.
El secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias también mutó su nombre de Pablo Manuel a Pablo a secas, aunque en las listas electorales nunca apareció su segundo nombre de pila.
