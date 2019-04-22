Público
Elecciones generales 2019 Ampliado el plazo hasta el día 25 para depositar el voto por correo

El plazo se alarga tanto para las elecciones generales como para las valencianas del próximo domingo, 28 de abril. 

Voto por correo. Europa Press

La Junta Electoral Central (JEC) ha permitido en su reunión de este lunes la ampliación hasta el 25 de abril del plazo para depositar el voto por correo.

Así lo ha acordado el árbitro de los procesos electorales tras estimar una petición del PSOE para que se alargara dicho plazo, tanto para las elecciones generales como para las valencianas del próximo domingo, 28 de abril.

La decisión de la Junta se ha basado en el informe que al respecto ha emitido la Sociedad Estatal de Correos y Telégrafos.

El órgano electoral ha aceptado, por tanto, que se amplíe el plazo hasta el próximo jueves, y establece que el depósito del voto por correo se haga dentro de los horarios establecidos.

"A tal efecto, Correos deberá extremar la diligencia para asegurar que los sobres con el voto pueden entregarse el día de la votación en las respectivas mesas electorales, dentro de los plazos legalmente establecidos", añade la Junta.

