La creación por parte del PP de una agencia ficticia llamada Falcon Viajes junto a la sede del PSOE en Madrid para hacer hincapié durante la campaña en los supuestos abusos que Sánchez ha hecho del avión presidencial durante su mandato, han hecho que salgan a la luz antiguas noticias y exclusivas sobre el uso de los medios de La Moncloa por parte del Partido Popular y de Jose María Aznar.
La campaña ya sido denunciada por el PSOE a la Junta Electoral Central, pero, más allá de las consecuencias, esto ha servido para recordar actuaciones pasadas.
Aznar utilizó helicópteros, medios y personal de La Moncloa para participar en las campañas electorales del Partido Popular, según desveló la Cadena SER en 2009. El expresidente volaba en el helicóptero oficial cada vez que se trasladaba al aeropuerto de Torrejón para coger un avión y asistir a los mítines de su partido en la campaña de 2003. En varios de esos actos, la trama corrupta de Francisco Correa se encargaba de los hoteles y la infraestructura.
El Partido Popular empleó durante más de una década como agencia de viajes a Pasadena, una de las empresas del líder de la Gürtel, Francisco Correa. Los traslados eran en muchas ocasiones gratuitos.
Igual pasaba con Federico Trillo, ministro de Defensa con el Gobierno de Aznar, que aprovechó su posición para viajar en aviones oficiales hacia los actos de campaña, según pudo saber la radio de Prisa.
Además, en todos estos desplazamientos electorales, el expresidente utilizó los escoltas y el servicio de seguridad de Moncloa y fue acompañado por dirigentes y su equipo de campaña.
