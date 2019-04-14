Público
Elecciones Generales 2019 Cargas policiales durante el primer fin de semana de campaña electoral por protestas contra Cs y Vox 

Rentería amanecía este domingo con lazos amarillos en las fachadas de los edificios para recibir a Albert Rivera. El sábado las protestas a los mítines de Vox en San Sebastián y Bilbao se saldaron con cuatro detenidos.

14/04/2019 - La Ertzaintza ha tenido que cargar contra los manifestantes para proteger a Albert Rivera en Errenteria (Gipuzkoa). / EFE - Javier Etxezarreta

El primer fin de semana de la campaña electoral ha dejado incidentes por las  protestas contra varios actos de Ciudadanos y Vox. Este sábado, la presencia de Santiago Abascal, líder del partido ultraderechista Vox, en San Sebastián y Bilbao dejaron cinco detenidos. Este domingo, la Ertzaintza ha cargado contra los manifestantes que protestaban en Rentería contra Cs para facilitar el desalojo de los asistentes al mitin.

Cuatro de los detenidos de este sábado, acusados de un delito de desórdenes públicos, han pasado a disposición judicial, mientras que la quinta, arrestada por atentado a la autoridad, ha sido puesta en libertad.

Este domingo, Rentería amanecía con lazos amarillos gigantes en las fachadas de los edificios para recibir a Albert Rivera, el candidato de Cs a la presidencia del Gobierno. Durante el mitin, los protagonistas fueron los pitidos y la cacerolada de viarios cientos de personas para protestar contra la presencia de Rivera. 

Por su parte, el líder de Cs ha contestado a los manifestantes: "Euskadi no es vuestro Euskadi, es de todos los vascos y los españoles, como tampoco Catalunya es de Torra y Puigdemont". Cuando ha terminado el mitin de Cs, la Ertzaintza ha cargado contra los manifestantes para facilitar el desalojo de los asistentes al mitin.

