El PSOE de Badajoz ha denunciado este miércoles ante la Junta Electoral el uso de trabajadores municipales para colocar propaganda electoral del PP, en una ciudad en la que gobierna el partido conservador. "Hay un claro uso y abuso de recursos públicos con fines partidistas", asegura el grupo socialista de Badajoz en un comunicado.
"Esta mañana trabajadores municipales han colocado una pancarta del PP en uno de los parques de Valdebótoa", continúa la nota, en la que añaden que también reclaman el traslado de la denuncia al Ministerio Fiscal "por si estas prácticas fueran constitutivas de delito".
"Es intolerable esta inmoralidad. Es impropio de un alcalde honesto permitir estas prácticas", aseguran en la nota de prensa. Además, detallan que la colocación de esta pancarta se ha hecho "en sus horas de trabajo".
