Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Elecciones generales 2019 Podemos incluirá en su programa medidas para frenar la proliferación de las casas de apuestas y regulará su actividad 

La formación quiere que los locales de apuestas no puedan abrir antes de las 22.00 para proteger a los jóvenes, prohibir su publicidad e incrementar los impuestos a estos negocios para invertir lo recaudado en la prevención y el tratamiento de los daños que causan.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Apuestas.

Imagen del interior de una casa de apuestas.

Unidas Podemos plasmará en el programa su lucha contra las casas de apuestas. El partido incluirá una batería de medidas para limitar la actividad de estos negocios, proteger a los más jóvenes de los riesgos y de los efectos nocivos que pueden provocar, y controlar su proliferación, "especialmente en los barrios más humildes".

La formación propone que los locales de apuestas no puedan abrir sus puertas hasta las 22.00 horas, "para proteger a los jóvenes de los buitres de las apuestas". También incluyen la obligación de que estos negocios coloquen a su entrada un cartel de advertencia sobre los peligros de la ludopatía. Además, se limitará su proximidad a centros escolares y los reclamos como "bonos de bienvenida", comida y bebida más barata, el tiempo de apuestas, o los gastos diarios y mensuales.

((Habrá ampliación))

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad