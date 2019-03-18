La Junta Electoral Central ha desestimado este lunes el recurso interpuesto por el presidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Quim Torra, contra el acuerdo de este órgano en el que se le exigía la retirada de lazos amarillos, banderas esteladas y otros símbolos de los edificios públicos de la comunidad.
La JEC ha ampliado el plazo para que el presidente retire estos símbolos a 24 horas y le ha advertido de que, si continúa desobedeciendo la instrucción, habrá "responsabilidades penales".
((Habrá ampliación))
