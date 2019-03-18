Público
Elecciones generales 2019 La Junta Electoral advierte a Torra de que no retirar los lazos amarillos tendrá "responsabilidades penales"

La Junta Electoral Central da al presidente de la Generalitat 24 horas más para retirar lazos y esteladas de los edificios públicos y pide a la delegada del Gobierno en Catalunya que le informe si se ha dado cumplimiento del acuerdo.

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra ,junto al conseller de Territorio, Damiá Calvet, a la salida del Tribunal Supremo en el receso para comer./EFE

La Junta Electoral Central ha desestimado este lunes el recurso interpuesto por el presidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Quim Torra, contra el acuerdo de este órgano en el que se le exigía la retirada de lazos amarillos, banderas esteladas y otros símbolos de los edificios públicos de la comunidad.

La JEC ha ampliado el plazo para que el presidente retire estos símbolos a 24 horas y le ha advertido de que, si continúa desobedeciendo la instrucción, habrá "responsabilidades penales".

