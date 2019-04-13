Los candidatos de JxCat a las elecciones generales, Jordi Sànchez, Jordi Turull y Josep Rull, y el candidato a la Alcaldía de Barcelona, Joaquim Forn, han ofrecido estabilidad de un Gobierno que dialogue y "no niegue el referéndum" como una de las soluciones para Catalunya.
En un artículo en La Vanguardia este sábado, estos dirigentes independentistas presos han afirmado: "Si de nosotros depende, no miraremos hacia otro lado a la hora de hacer posible un gobierno estable, siempre y cuando el candidato se comprometa a abordar el camino del diálogo y no niegue el referéndum de autodeterminación como una de las opciones de solución".
"Ningún ciudadano se merece que se mantenga una situación de gobernabilidad débil que no dé respuesta a los problemas reales de los ciudadanos del Estado", han argumentado.
Y han advertido de que "sin abordar con honestidad y valentía la superación de la cuestión catalana mediante el ejercicio democrático de un referéndum, la gobernanza del Estado será inestable de forma permanente".
Evitar un Gobierno que use el 155
Han apostado por una "interlocución fuerte para resolver la crisis" aunque han advertido de que no ofrecen un cheque en blanco, y piden flexibilidad en el diálogo.
También han solicitado el voto para JxCat el 28A para evitar que "los socialistas se vean de nuevo atraídos por buscar en el 155 falsas respuestas a la demanda democrática del 80% de la población de Catalunya".
Han añadido que un buen resultado del independentismo "también evitará la tentación del PSOE de llegar a un pacto con Cs, que sólo serviría para enquistar más la cuestión catalana".
