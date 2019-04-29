Público
Los toreros del PP y Vox se quedan en la barrera y no entrarán en el Congreso

Miguel Abellán, Salvador Vega y Pablo Ciprés no entrarán en la cámara, pese a concurrir con Vox y el Partido Popular.   

El torero Miguel Abellán está en la lista del PP por Madrid el 28-A. Foto: EFE

Tres toreros españoles no bajarán al ruedo y tendrán que ver la política desde fuera. Ni Miguel Abellán, ni Salvador Vega ni Pablo Ciprés han logrado acceder al Congreso de los Diputados. 

La formación que lidera Santiago Abascal incluía como cabezas de lista a varios militares de alta graduación jubilados que reivindican abiertamente la figura del dictador Francisco Franco, así como dos toreros. 

Miguel Abellán –del Partido Popular–, una de las grandes apuestas de Pablo Casado, acudía el número doce en las listas por Madrid, finalmente no hará el paseillo y se quedará fuera de la Cámara. 

El líder del PP había apostado por una amplia renovación en la lista de la capital, ya que le acompañaban Adolfo Suárez Illana, Edurne Uriarte, Daniel Lacalle, Ana Beltrán y Andrea Levy. Los seis primeros puestos de la candidatura son todos nuevos con respecto a las elecciones de junio de 2016.

Salvador Vega, que acudía en listas con Vox, tampoco ha tenido suerte y no será uno de esos 24 diputados del partido de Santiago Abascal. Pablo Ciprés, número uno de Vox por Huesca, tampoco entrará en el Congreso de los Diputados. 

