Elecciones generales 2019 Tres activistas de Femen irrumpen con el pecho descubierto en el escenario de Vox 

El partido de ultraderecha celebraba el acto de cierre de campaña electoral en la plaza de Colón de Madrid.

Activistas de Femen irrumpen en el acto de cierre de campaña de Vox en Madrid. / AFP - OSCAR DEL POZO

Al menos tres activistas de Femen con el pecho al descubierto han irrumpido este viernes en el escenario en el que Vox celebra el acto de cierre de campaña electoral en la plaza de Colón de Madrid.

Pocos minutos después de las 19.00 horas, al menos tres mujeres de Femen han subido al escenario sin prendas en la parte superior del cuerpo. Inmediatamente han sido desalojadas por el equipo de seguridad de Vox, solo una ha logrado burlar a la seguridad.

El partido había convocado a sus seguidores este viernes a las 20.00 horas para celebrar el último acto de campaña de unas elecciones en las que esperan irrumpir con fuerza por primera vez en el Parlamento.

Pese a que las activistas han llevado a cabo su protesta una hora antes del inicio del acto, eran ya muchos los seguidores de Vox que se congregaban en la plaza de Colón esperando a sus líderes. Tras el incidente, el periodista Cake Minuesa ha llamado al público a corear consignas en favor de la vida.

