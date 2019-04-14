El 51% de las personas que se ubican en el centro del espectro político no tienen decicido su voto, según un análisis de El País de los datos publicados por el CIS.
El dato se reduce considerablemente cuando el votante tiene clara su posición política. Un 30% de aquellas personas que se definen de izquierdas o derechas aún tiene dudas, un 21% menos que en los votantes de centro.
El dato es generalizado en todo el país, ya que hasta un 41,6% de la gente que quiere votar dice que no tiene decidido su voto, lo que supone diez puntos más que en 2016 y tanta gente como en 2015, que fue una cifra récord desde los noventa.
Uno de los datos más relevantes es el del aumento de indecisos en la derecha, históricamente un voto afianzado y claro. Han pasado de ser un 26% en 2015 a ser un 38% en 2019, según El País.
En varias comunidades autónomas –Andalucía, Madrid, Catalunya, Castilla-La Mancha y Valencia– los indecisos suben hasta diez puntos con respecto a 2008. En zonas como La Rioja o Cantabria habría veinte puntos más indecisos que hace diez años.
El partido con menos exvotantes indecisos es el PSOE. Ciudadanos es el partido con más indecisión, igual que en 2016, ya que paga el precio de tener competidores por la izquierda y la derecha, aunque en 2019 esa factura se ha elevado.
PP y Podemos eran los partidos con menos indecisión en 2016 –un 21% y un 25%, respectivamente–, pero ahora más de un tercio de sus antiguos votantes tiene dudas.
