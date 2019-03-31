Público
Elecciones generales El 47,6% de los españoles estaría en contra de un gobierno del PP y Cs

Una encuesta publicada por La Sexta demuestra clara división entre los españoles ante un gobierno de coalición entre los populares y el partido de Rivera. 

El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado (d), y el presidente de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, durante el acto de recuerdo a los 193 fallecidos en los atentados del 11M. /EFE

El 47% de los encuestados en un estudio de La Sexta está en contra de que Pablo Casado y Albert Rivera formen un gobierno de coalición. Estos son los resultados extraídos por la cadena de televisión y que ha publicado este sábado. 

Frente a este dato, hay un 40% de los españoles que apoyaría esta alianza, siendo una de las grandes opciones para llegar a La Moncloa. 

En total, hay un 89% de apoyo entre votantes del PP a dicho acuerdo, y un 73% entre votantes de Ciudadanos. Recordamos que la propuesta de pacto de Ciudadanos incluye que Rivera sea el presidente, según los datos del insituto Invimark.

Otras recientes encuestas parecen tener claro que el PSOE será el partido más votado el próximo 28A, aunque como en la actual legislatura, necesitaría de los partidos independentistas y nacionalistas para formar gobierno.

El PSOE obtendría entre 131 y 134 diputados, es decir en torno al 30,5% de los votos en las elecciones generales del 28 de abril. Sánchez podría repetir gobierno con el apoyo de Unidas Podemos, los nacionalistas e independentistas mientras que la derecha obtendría más votos pero sin escaños para gobernar.

