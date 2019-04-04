Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Elecciones generales Ábalos apuesta por "colaborar" con Podemos pero sin gobierno de coalición

El ministro de Fomento y secretario de Organización del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, ha dicho este jueves que "en teoría" no le "parece negativo" un Ejecutivo de coalición, pero que el objetivo es conseguir uno "monocolor" tras el 28 de abril

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El ministro de Fomento, José Luis Ábalos, durante la reunión de la Diputación Permanente. (JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO | EFE)

El ministro de Fomento, José Luis Ábalos, durante la reunión de la Diputación Permanente. (JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO | EFE)

El ministro de Fomento y secretario de Organización del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, ha dicho este jueves que "en teoría" no le "parece negativo" un gobierno de coalición, pero ha subrayado que su apuesta es "seguir colaborando como hasta ahora" con Podemos, sin que este partido entre en el Ejecutivo, como quiere Pablo Iglesias.

Ábalos ha defendido, en una entrevista en la Ser, que su objetivo es conseguir un gobierno "monocolor" tras el 28 de abril, "con el mismo esquema" que el actual, es decir, con "independientes de orientación socialista" sentados en el Consejo de Ministros.

"Con Podemos hemos desarrollado estos meses una acción de gobierno positiva y esa colaboración debería seguir dándose, pero no tengo tan claro que en una coalición de gobierno, sí con fórmulas de colaboración como hasta ahora", ha argumentado.

Tras subrayar que en este momento, por tanto, los socialistas "no se plantean" gobernar en coalición con Iglesias, ha criticado la "reacción histérica" de Ciudadanos "cuando se le ha insinuado la posibilidad de interlocución de cara al futuro".

Sobre el rifirrafe protagonizado este miércoles por el vicepresidente primero del Parlament, Josep Costa, de JxCat, y la líder de Cs en Catalunya, Inés Arrimadas, ha opinado que refleja una "fractura clara" en la sociedad catalana que tanto Ciudadanos como los independentistas siguen "alimentando", mientras que el PSOE trabaja por superarla.

Ábalos, que se ha reafirmado en que los socialistas nunca apoyarán ningún referéndum sobre la autodeterminación de Cataluña, ha considerado "lamentable" y "tremendo" que "ahora la derecha esté reivindicando a Alfonso Guerra", después de lo que hizo para provocar su "caída" como vicepresidente del Gobierno.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad