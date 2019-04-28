Público
Elecciones generales La participación en Andalucía: siete puntos más que en 2016 y 11 puntos más que en las autonómicas

La participación en las elecciones generales de este domingo en la comunidad autónoma era del 57,25% a las 18.00 horas, según el avance del Ministerio del Interior de las 18.30 horas.

Imagen de unas urnas electorales. ARCHIVO

La participación en las elecciones generales de este domingo en Andalucía era del 57,25% a las 18.00 horas, según el avance del Ministerio del Interior de las 18.30 horas, lo que supone 7 puntos más que a la misma hora de los anteriores comicios generales, de junio de 2016, y casi 11 puntos más que en las autonómicas del pasado 2 de diciembre.

La mayor participación se registraba en Sevilla, con el 59,21%, seguida de Granada, con el 59,12%, y de Córdoba, con el 58,44%. La participación más baja se registraba en Huelva, con el 51,41%, y en Cádiz, con el 55,13% de los electores. La participación en Málaga era del 57,64%; en Almería del 56,44%; y en Jaén del 55,68%. Todas las provincias andaluzas registraban a las 18.00 horas una participación superior a la de los anteriores comicios generales de 2016.

