El debate sobre Catalunya y cómo afrontar el juicio del 'procés', así como qué modelo se plantea para solventar la crisis territorial, serán las claves de la próxima campaña electoral. O eso perciben el 80% de los encuestados por el diario conservador ABC, según una publicación en la que recogen esta muestra.
Ese tema capitalizará los cruces de declaraciones entre políticos y será lo que se ponga en el centro de la palestra a la hora de decidir el voto, según estos 800 encuestados. El segundo tema que más atención acaparará será la inmigración, que tras la aparición de Vox en el Parlamento andaluz, ha empezado a tomar relevancia social, pese a tener uno de los números más bajos de la historia.
La economía y la corrupción son los que siguen en importancia a estas dos temáticas, mientras que, según esta encuesta del diario ABC, el estado y desarrollo de los servicios públicos será lo que menos importe en la campaña.
En cuanto a la llamada electoral para el próximo 28 de abril, la encuesta de ABC/GAD3 asegura que los votantes de los partidos conservadores son los que más se alegran del adelanto en la votación para elegir Congreso de los Diputados, mientras que el PSOE y Unidos Podemos son los que muestran menos satisfacción al respecto.
