Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Elecciones generales Catalunya condicionará la campaña de las próximas elecciones generales

El segundo tema que más atención acaparará será la inmigración, que tras la aparición de Vox en el Parlamento andaluz, ha empezado a tomar relevancia social.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El president de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Quim Torra (d), l'expresident català Carles Puigdemont (i) i el president del Parlament de Flandes, Jan Peumans (c), davant les càmeres moments abans de la reunió celebrada aquest dilluns a la seu d'aquest orga

Quim Torra (d), Carles Puigdemont (i) y Jan Peumans (c). EFE/Generalitat de Catalunya/Jordi Bedmar

El debate sobre Catalunya y cómo afrontar el juicio del 'procés', así como qué modelo se plantea para solventar la crisis territorial, serán las claves de la próxima campaña electoral. O eso perciben el 80% de los encuestados por el diario conservador ABC, según una publicación en la que recogen esta muestra. 

Ese tema capitalizará los cruces de declaraciones entre políticos y será lo que se ponga en el centro de la palestra a la hora de decidir el voto, según estos 800 encuestados. El segundo tema que más atención acaparará será la inmigración, que tras la aparición de Vox en el Parlamento andaluz, ha empezado a tomar relevancia social, pese a tener uno de los números más bajos de la historia

La economía y la corrupción son los que siguen en importancia a estas dos temáticas, mientras que, según esta encuesta del diario ABC, el estado y desarrollo de los servicios públicos será lo que menos importe en la campaña

En cuanto a la llamada electoral para el próximo 28 de abril, la encuesta de ABC/GAD3 asegura que los votantes de los partidos conservadores son los que más se alegran del adelanto en la votación para elegir Congreso de los Diputados, mientras que el PSOE y Unidos Podemos son los que muestran menos satisfacción al respecto

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad