Elecciones generales Ciudadanos: el partido que quiere acabar con el plástico, pero que lo utiliza para su propaganda electoral

La formación liderada por Albert Rivera asegura en el punto 134 de su programa electoral que se deben "prohibir los productos de plástico de un solo uso, como las bolsas, vajillas, cuberterías, bastoncillos o envases de poliestireno expandido".

Propaganda electoral de Ciudadanos. | Twitter

Los buzones de correos de las comunidades de vecinos se van llenando poco a poco de la propaganda de los partidos políticos para hacer campaña de cara a unas elecciones ya inminentes. El 28 de abril se decidirá en las urnas el nuevo Gobierno,  y las semanas -incluso días- previos son fechas indispensables para los candidatos. 

Una de las estrategias es el reparto casa a casa, buzón a buzón, de todo tipo de panfletos y publicaciones con los distintos programas electorales de cada partido. Algunas cartas, incluso, pueden enviar mensajes contradictorios. 

Es el caso de la información difundida por Ciudadanos. El partido liderado por Albert Rivera asegura en el punto 134 de su programa electoral que se deben "prohibir los productos de plástico de un solo uso, como las bolsas, vajillas, cuberterías, bastoncillos o envases de poliestireno expandido". Sin embargo, la propaganda electoral y papeletas de votación de Ciudadanos han llegado a los hogares envuelta en plástico.

Punto 134 del programa electoral de Ciudadanos.

Una contradicción que ha sido muy criticada, no solo por el impacto medioambiental del material, sino por la clara contradicción de la formación que, precisamente, propone impulsar un proyecto de ley para acabar con estos residuos.

