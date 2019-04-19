Los buzones de correos de las comunidades de vecinos se van llenando poco a poco de la propaganda de los partidos políticos para hacer campaña de cara a unas elecciones ya inminentes. El 28 de abril se decidirá en las urnas el nuevo Gobierno, y las semanas -incluso días- previos son fechas indispensables para los candidatos.
Una de las estrategias es el reparto casa a casa, buzón a buzón, de todo tipo de panfletos y publicaciones con los distintos programas electorales de cada partido. Algunas cartas, incluso, pueden enviar mensajes contradictorios.
Es el caso de la información difundida por Ciudadanos. El partido liderado por Albert Rivera asegura en el punto 134 de su programa electoral que se deben "prohibir los productos de plástico de un solo uso, como las bolsas, vajillas, cuberterías, bastoncillos o envases de poliestireno expandido". Sin embargo, la propaganda electoral y papeletas de votación de Ciudadanos han llegado a los hogares envuelta en plástico.
Una contradicción que ha sido muy criticada, no solo por el impacto medioambiental del material, sino por la clara contradicción de la formación que, precisamente, propone impulsar un proyecto de ley para acabar con estos residuos.
¡¿Y Ciudadanos manda su propaganda electoral y papeletas de votación envueltas en plástico?! 🤦🏼♀️🌍 pic.twitter.com/7TgFNXlWc6— Victoria Rosell (@VickyRosell) 14 de abril de 2019
