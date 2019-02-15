Público
El presidente del Gobierno anuncia la fecha del adelanto electoral en una declaración institucional sin preguntas en el Palacio de la Moncloa.

14/02/2019.- El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez , momentos antes de recibir al primer ministro de Luxemburgo, Xavier Bettel, esta mañana en el Palacio de la Moncloa . EFE/MARISCAL

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, momentos antes de recibir al primer ministro de Luxemburgo, Xavier Bettel. EFE

Poco después de las 09.00 horas ha dado comienzo en el Palacio de la Moncloa el Consejo de Ministros en el que el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha comunicado a los miembros del Gabinete la fecha en la que convocará las próximas elecciones generales, informaron fuentes gubernamentales.

Sánchez anunciará la fecha de las elecciones

Este jueves por la tarde, el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, comunicó que este viernes anunciaría la fecha del adelanto electoral en una declaración institucional sin preguntas a las 10.00 horas en el Palacio de la Moncloa.

