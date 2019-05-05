La número uno del PP por Barcelona, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, ha necesitado sumar 155.504 votos para poder entrar en el Congreso de los Diputados. Su escaño es el tercero más caro en la historia de la democracia, según recoge RTVE.
Después del de Álvarez de Toledo, el segundo escaño más caro ha sido el que ha conseguido la candidata de Vox por Sevilla, Reyes Romero Vilches. El suyo ha costado 136.654 votos.
Por otro lado, el que más barato ha salido ha ido a parar al PP de Melilla. A su futuro diputado, Fernando Gutiérrez Díaz, le ha bastado con 8.082 papeletas para hacerse con un escaño. Es el que menos votos ha necesitado desde las primeras elecciones de 1977. Tras esta convocatoria, que ratifica la tendencia, ha quedado patente que los escaños más baratos siguen perteneciendo a los partidos tradicionales y todos pertenecen a Ceuta y Melilla.
Lo que sí ha variado en estas elecciones ha sido la tendencia que consiste en que los escaños más caros no caigan del lado ni del PP, ni del PSOE. La razón es la enorme caída de votos que han sufrido los populares en la Ciudad Condal.
