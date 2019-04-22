La asociación HazteOír ha puesto en circulación este lunes tres autobuses con frases de los candidatos Pedro Sánchez, Albert Rivera, Andrea Levy y Javier Maroto para criticar sus posturas en cuanto a la unión de España, el aborto y la ley LGTBI.
Los vehículos, que circularán por Madrid, Sevilla, Barcelona y Valencia durante esta semana previa a las elecciones generales del 28A, se suman a las 124 vallas publicitarias incluidas en la campaña "VotaValores", con la que HazteOír quiere que los españoles voten "con conocimiento de causa".
"España debe reconocer que Cataluña es una nación" es la frase de Sánchez que se critica en el autobús dedicado al PSOE y que viajará a Sevilla; y "El aborto no es violencia" es la que se puede leer en el de Rivera, que se va a trasladar a Barcelona. El tercer autobús, el dedicado al PP, lleva una frase de Maroto ("La ley LGTB se queda") y otra de Levy ("Dejaría la ley del aborto tal y como está") y va a viajar hasta Valencia.
"Somos políticamente neutrales y no pedimos el voto para ningún partido en concreto, pero no somos indiferentes", ha recalcado Arsuaga, quien ha añadido que si los votantes "quieren defender la vida, las libertades y la unión de España, hay un partido que se ha comprometido con esos valores y con la derogación del proyecto ideológico de la izquierda", en referencia a Vox.
El partido de Santiago Abascal es, además, el único que les ha devuelto, con las respuestas que HazteOír defiende, un cuestionario que han hecho llegar a las distintas formaciones sobre diversos temas, ha explicado. Arsuaga ha comentado también que el PP ha denunciado a la asociación ante la Junta Electoral de Madrid por instalar una valla publicitaria en Fuenlabrada con la imagen de Maroto y su frase sobre la ley LGTBI y están a la espera de la contestación.
"Estamos preocupados de esa actitud de censura, dictatorial, de los partidos que no quieren que la sociedad civil nos podamos pronunciar si creen que les puede perjudicar", ha opinado Arsuaga.
