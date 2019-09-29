Público
Elecciones generales La marca de Equo en Euskadi no irá en ninguna candidatura ni pedirá el voto

La formación ha adoptado esta decisión durante una asamblea celebrada en Vitoria para analizar la situación después de que la militancia del partido a nivel estatal ratificara el pasado día 27 concurrir a las elecciones generales con Más País.

Equo Berdeak, la marca del partido ecologista en Euskadi, ha acordado este domingo que en las elecciones del 10 de noviembre no formará parte de ninguna candidatura, no participará en la campaña electoral ni tampoco pedirá el voto.

La asamblea de Equo Berdeak ha adoptado esta decisión durante una asamblea celebrada en Vitoria para analizar la situación después de que la militancia del partido a nivel estatal ratificara el pasado día 27 concurrir a las elecciones generales con Más País, el partido que lidera Íñigo Errejón.

En los comicios generales del pasado 28 abril Equo Berdak se presentó dentro de la coalición Elkarrekin Podemos, la marca vasca de Unidas Podemos, que tiene representación tanto en el Parlamento Vasco como en las Juntas Generales de Bizkaia, Gipuzkoa y Álava y en varios municipios.

A raíz del acuerdo de Equo con Más País, el partido de Errejón es posible que se presente por Bizkaia, aunque aún se desconoce si concurrirá a las elecciones por esta circunscripción. En Álava y Gipuzkoa no se presentará.

