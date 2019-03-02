El ministro de Agricultura, Pesca y Alimentación, Luis Planas, y el de Cultura y Deporte, José Guirao, encabezarían con "toda probabilidad" las listas al Congreso de los Diputados del PSOE por Córdoba y Almería, respectivamente.
Así, las citadas fuentes han señalado que dicha propuesta encaja con la "idea del PSOE Federal" así como que "entra dentro de la normalidad que los ministros encabecen las listas de sus circunscripciones", según ha adelantado este sábado el periódico Diario de Sevilla.
Al respecto, cabe señalar que desde PSOE-A manifestaron que "entra dentro de la lógica" que formen parte de las listas para las elecciones generales del 28 de abril los ministros andaluces del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez o miembros de la Ejecutiva Federal.
Tal es así que la ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, manifestó el pasado martes su deseo de encabezar la lista del PSOE al Congreso de los Diputados por Sevilla. "Estoy disponible, si mi partido así lo considera conveniente", apuntó al ser preguntada si iría en las listas electorales para las generales del próximo 28 de abril.
En todo caso, el PSOE-A prevé celebrar el 11 de marzo una reunión el Comité Director, máximo órgano entre congresos, para aprobar las listas, que serán remitidas a la Comisión Federal de Listas, que se desarrollará en torno al 14 de marzo y, de ahí, al Comité Federal para la aprobación definitiva, en torno al día 16 ó 17 de ese mes.
