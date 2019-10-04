Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Elecciones Generales Más País llevará la imagen de Errejón en la papeleta electoral

La fórmula ya fue utilizada por el partido en las elecciones municipales y autonómicas de mayo, cuando incluyó su rostro y el de la candidata a la alcaldía de Madrid, Manuela Carmena.  

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen del símbolo con la cara de Iñigo Errejón en las papeletas de Más País.

Imagen del símbolo con la cara de Iñigo Errejón en las papeletas de Más País./ Junta Electoral Central.

El líder de Más País, Íñigo Errejón, pondrá una fotografía suya en la papeleta de Más País para las elecciones generales del 10 de noviembre en aquellas provincias en las que vaya en coalición con Equo, como ya hizo el pasado 26 de mayo, cuando su lista lucía su imagen junto a la excalcaldesa Manuela Carmena.

Según han confirmado a EFE fuentes de Más País, de nuevo se opta por la misma estrategia de colocar en las papeletas la fotografía para facilitar a los electores la identificación de la candidatura. La papeleta con el rostro se utilizará en aquellos lugares donde la coalición sea con Equo, no así en el caso de la Comunidad Valenciana, donde el acuerdo electoral es con Compromís.

En los comicios del 26 de mayo, los rostros de los candidatos de Más Madrid al Ayuntamiento y a la Comunidad Manuela Carmena e Íñigo Errejón aparecían juntos en las dos papeletas, en lugar del logotipo de la formación. Esta técnica ya fue utilizada por Podemos en las elecciones europeas de 2014, las primeras en las que concurría el partido, en la que se incluía de forma individual el rostro del líder de la formación, Pablo Iglesias, cuando Errejón era su jefe de campaña.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad