La politóloga Edurne Uriarte concurrirá a las elecciones generales en el tercer puesto de la lista del PP por Madrid encabezada por Pablo Casado y que llevará a Adolfo Suárez Illana en el número dos. El número cuatro es el economista Daniel Lacalle quien fue fichado por Esperanza Aguirre en 2015.
La politóloga ha estado este lunes en Hoy por Hoy donde ha criticado a Vox sobre algunos aspectos relacionados con la violencia de género: "Creo que tiene cierta confusión sobre feminismo. Por un lado han tenido éxito al denunciar cosas como lo que no funciona bien en la ley de violencia de género, pero luego se confunden cuando no reconocen que la violencia de género es una realidad que requiere una ley específica", asegura.
"El feminismo es la creencia de que debe haber igualdad entre hombres y mujeres", asegura Uriarte
Uriarte, catedrática de Ciencia Política por la Universidad del País Vasco, licenciada en Ciencias de la Información y en Sociología, es conocida por su activa participación en tertulias televisivas. Además ha sacado su último libro Feminista y de Derechas donde afirma que se puede ser feminista de izquierdas, de centro y de derechas ya que "el feminismo es la creencia de que debe haber igualdad entre hombres y mujeres".
Con su incorporación a la lista del PP culmina una trayectoria pública en la que destaca su papel como fundadora del Foro de Ermua. Escritora y ensayista, fue objetivo de un atentado frustrado de ETA y siempre se ha mostrado muy beligerante contra el terrorismo y los nacionalismos, algo que ha dejado patente en su actividad pública y en sus escritos.
Tras ella, como número cuatro figurará en la lista del PP al Congreso el economista Daniel Lacalle, también tertuliano, muy próximo a Pablo Casado, quien aprecia particularmente su capacidad analítica, y que colabora desde hace tiempo con el partido. Le sigue en la misma candidatura madrileña la presidenta del PP de Navarra, la empresaria Ana Beltrán, han anunciado las mismas fuentes.
