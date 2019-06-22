El PSOE ganaría las elecciones generales si volvieran a celebrarse. Según el barómetro de laSexta publicado este sábado, Pedro Sánchez obtendría el 35,9% de los votos, el doble que el segundo partido más votado, el PP de Pablo Casado.
Los resultados muestran que el resto de formaciones perderían votos. En este sentido, los conservadores obtendrían el 15,1% de los votos. Ciudadanos, muy cerca, con el 14% de los sufragios. Unidas Podemos, por su parte, sumaría el 13% de los votos.
Vox sería el partido peor parado, ya que sólo tendría el 8,1% de los sufragios. Esto es, perdería 2,2 puntos con respecto al 28 de abril.
Pedro Sánchez sigue resistiéndose a dar una fecha para su investidura, al mismo tiempo que reitera a Podemos su oferta de "gobierno de cooperación", algo que desde las filas del partido liderado por Pablo Iglesias observan con cierta desconfianza.
