Elecciones generales El PSOE ganaría las elecciones generales con el 35,9% de los votos si se repitieran hoy

Según el barómetro de laSexta publicado este sábado, todas las formaciones, excepto el PSOE, perderían votos. Vox sería la formación que más sufragios perdería: un 2,2% con respecto al 28 de abril. 

El líder del PSOE y presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sanchez, celebra los resultados de las elecciones con los militantes socialistas en la calle, junto a la sede de Ferraz. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

El PSOE ganaría las elecciones generales si volvieran a celebrarse. Según el barómetro de laSexta publicado este sábado, Pedro Sánchez obtendría el 35,9% de los votos, el doble que el segundo partido más votado, el PP de Pablo Casado.

Los resultados muestran que el resto de formaciones perderían votos. En este sentido, los conservadores obtendrían el 15,1% de los votos. Ciudadanos, muy cerca, con el 14% de los sufragios. Unidas Podemos, por su parte, sumaría el 13% de los votos.

Vox sería el partido peor parado, ya que sólo tendría el 8,1% de los sufragios. Esto es, perdería 2,2 puntos con respecto al 28 de abril.

Pedro Sánchez sigue resistiéndose a dar una fecha para su investidura, al mismo tiempo que reitera a Podemos su oferta de "gobierno de cooperación", algo que desde las filas del partido liderado por Pablo Iglesias observan con cierta desconfianza.

