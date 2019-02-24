El PSOE inicia esta semana el proceso de elecciones primarias para elegir al candidato a la Presidencia del Gobierno, y todo parece indicar que será un proceso ficticio, pues sólo concurrirá al mismo Pedro Sánchez ya que, de momento, no se conocen otros aspirantes.

Según el calendario oficial de primarias para elegir candidato a la Presidencia del Gobierno, el censo oficial se cerró el día 18, y hoy, 25 de febrero, concurre el plazo para la solicitud de primarias, bien por el 30% de la militancia o el 50% del Comité Federal.

Ferraz ha pedido a las federaciones que recogieran solicitudes para abrir este proceso, ya que según los Estatutos se necesitan el respaldo de un 30% de la militancia (unas 60.000 firmas), y la voluntad de la dirección federal es que las primarias se convoquen.

Los días 26 y 27 los aspirantes tendrán que presentar sus candidaturas y, de momento, en la dirección federal no se conoce que nadie vaya a dar el paso, como sí ocurrió en el 2015 con otros tres precandidatos, que no le llegaron a hacer sombra a Sánchez porque no consiguieron ni los avales necesarios (en torno a 9.700 por aquel entonces) para oficializar su candidatura.

No obstante, todavía no se descarta que algún espontáneo dé el paso para adquirir cierto protagonismo mediático, aunque parece improbable que pueda reunir posteriormente los avales necesarios para convertirse en candidato oficial.

De ser así, el calendario de primarias que se podría prorrogar hasta el 25 de marzo en el hipotético caso de que hubiera segunda vuelta, quedará reducido a poco más de dos semanas si finalmente se guardan las apariencias para oficializar la candidatura de Sánchez con los avales correspondientes, cuyo plazo termina el 5 de marzo.

Sánchez necesitaría tan sólo las firmas del 5% de las militancias y, pasado el trámite, el PSOE proclamará oficialmente a Sánchez como candidato antes del 8 de marzo, según el calendario elaborado por la Ejecutiva Federal.

De esa forma, Sánchez irá ya al Comité Federal del próximo 17 de marzo siendo oficialmente el candidato del PSOE a la Presidencia del Gobierno, y en esa reunión se aprobarán ya todas las candidatura a las Cortes Generales, Europeas, Autonómicas y las Alcaldías de más de 50.000 habitantes.

