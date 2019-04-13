El PSOE lidera las encuestas electorales de cara a los comicios del 28 de abril, con PP y Ciudadanos disputándose el ser la segunda fuerza electoral. Además, todas las encuestas de los últimos tres meses reflejan la irrupción de Vox.
Esta es una recopilación de los datos de la gran mayoría de encuestas electorales entre las elecciones del 26 de junio de 2016 hasta ahora para observar cuáles son las tendencias en el voto de los españoles.
Para ampliar el arco temporal, puede mover los filtros, así como seleccionar al partido político en el que esté interesado.
Para poder observar mejor la tendencia de porcentaje de voto de las principales cinco fuerzas políticas, hemos realizado una media de las estimaciones de las encuestas por semana desde enero hasta ahora*. Es decir, si en la primera semana de enero se publicaron dos resultados, hemos realizado una media entre esos dos resultados y hemos obtenido que, de media, daban al PSOE un porcentaje de voto del 22,6%.
Así han evolucionado las encuestas desde enero
Para comprobar toda la información de cada encuesta, en la siguiente tabla exponemos todas las fuentes utilizadas y las estimaciones de resultados electorales que dan.
