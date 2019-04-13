Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Elecciones generales El PSOE lidera las encuestas electorales y PP y Ciudadanos se disputan la segunda fuerza

La recopilación de los datos de la mayoría de encuestas electorales elaboradas desde las elecciones de junio de 2016 hasta la actualidad sitúan al PSOE en la cabeza y reflejan la irrupción de Vox.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El presidente del Gobierno y secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, durante su intervención en el acto electoral previo al comienzo de la campaña de las elecciones generales, y que ha reunido a 1.8000 personas, en Dos Hermanas (Sevilla). REUTERS/Jon

El presidente del Gobierno y secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, durante su intervención en el acto electoral previo al comienzo de la campaña de las elecciones generales, y que ha reunido a 1.8000 personas, en Dos Hermanas (Sevilla). REUTERS/Jon Nazca

El PSOE lidera las encuestas electorales de cara a los comicios del 28 de abril, con PP y Ciudadanos disputándose el ser la segunda fuerza electoral. Además, todas las encuestas de los últimos tres meses reflejan la irrupción de Vox.

Esta es una recopilación de los datos de la gran mayoría de encuestas electorales entre las elecciones del 26 de junio de 2016 hasta ahora para observar cuáles son las tendencias en el voto de los españoles.

Para ampliar el arco temporal, puede mover los filtros, así como seleccionar al partido político en el que esté interesado.

Para poder observar mejor la tendencia de porcentaje de voto de las principales cinco fuerzas políticas, hemos realizado una media de las estimaciones de las encuestas por semana desde enero hasta ahora*. Es decir, si en la primera semana de enero se publicaron dos resultados, hemos realizado una media entre esos dos resultados y hemos obtenido que, de media, daban al PSOE un porcentaje de voto del 22,6%.

Así han evolucionado las encuestas desde enero 

Para comprobar toda la información de cada encuesta, en la siguiente tabla exponemos todas las fuentes utilizadas y las estimaciones de resultados electorales que dan.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad