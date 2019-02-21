El presidente de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, y la dirigente del partido en Cataluña, Inés Arrimadas, acudirán este sábado a un acto electoral en Madrid, en un contexto en el que distintos cargos de la formación naranja han puesto el foco en una posible candidatura de ambos al Congreso por Madrid, en la que Rivera sería el cabeza de lista seguido por Arrimadas, tal y como adelanta el diario Voxpópuli.
Rivera, que ha optado por la red social Twitter para anunciar el acto, ha publicado un tuit en el que se lee: "Me hace mucha ilusión compartir este acto el sábado en la Plaza de la Villa de Madrid con Inés Arrimadas. Os invito a seguir construyendo la España del futuro".
Me hace mucha ilusión compartir este acto el sábado en la Plaza de la Villa de Madrid con @InesArrimadas. Os invito a que nos acompañéis para seguir construyendo juntos la España que viene 💪🏻🍊🇪🇸🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/8Q2W4I4MqP— Albert Rivera (@Albert_Rivera) 21 de febrero de 2019
Según el calendario de la formación, el plazo para la presentación de candidaturas a encabezar las listas provinciales está previsto para los días 25 y 26 de febrero, cuya votación se celebrarán el 8 y 9 de marzo. Por el momento, Albert Rivera no se ha pronunciado sobre la posibilidad de que Arrimadas la acompañe en las generales del 28A.
