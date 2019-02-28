Público
Elecciones generales Sánchez Mato se presenta a las primarias de IU para las elecciones generales

"Lo hago desde mi compromiso con el proyecto de IU y la voluntad de aportar la experiencia acumulada en los últimos años", ha anunciado través de un mensaje en Twitter.

El responsable federal de Políticas Económicas de Izquierda Unida, Carlos Sánchez Mato. E.P.

El concejal de Ahora Madrid Carlos Sánchez Mato ha anunciado este jueves que se presenta a las primarias de IU para las elecciones generales del 28 de abril. "Lo hago desde mi compromiso con el proyecto de IU y la voluntad de aportar la experiencia acumulada en los últimos años", ha trasmitido a través de un mensaje en Twitter.

Si el exconcejal de Economía y Hacienda, que Manuela Carmena cesó en diciembre de 2017 por negarse a votar a favor del Plan Económico y Financiero, resulta elegido competirá contra Enrique Santiago, secretario general del PCE, para hacerse con el número tres de las listas del Congreso.

Esto se debe al acuerdo que Podemos e Izquierda Unida cerraron para una coalición de izquierdas bajo la marca de Unidas Podemos. Da así el salto de la política madrileña al Congreso de los Diputados.

