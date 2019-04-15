El candidato socialista a la Presidencia del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, aprovechó el cuarto día de campaña para buscar el voto de los jubilados que, desde hace décadas, le ha dado la espalda al PSOE.
Eligió para ello un pequeño acto en un centro de mayores en Leganés (Madrid), y visitó todos los talleres de actividades antes del acto político.
Sanchez, que se convirtió en el segundo presidente del Gobierno que visita esta localidad en los últimos treinta años, reiteró su promesa de que blindará las pensiones con respecto al IPC en la Constitución.
Sanchez dijo que “las pensiones son un derecho no una mercancía como lo entiende la derecha” y aseguró que durante su mandato garantizará la sostenibilidad del sistema público de pensiones.
Además, el candidato socialista vinculó la pérdida de poder adquisitivo de los jubilados en la etapa de Mariano Rajoy a la corrupción del PP y al dinero robado, citando todos los casos que han afectado a los populares.
También recordó que PP y Ciudadanos impidieron la supresión del copago farmacéutico, y prometió que si Gobierna lo eliminará para las pensiones más bajas.
Asimismo, habló de Dependencia y denunció los recortes del PP, comprometiéndose a incrementar la cuantía de los recursos que se pongan desde el Estado.
Finalmente, defendió los llamados “viernes sociales”, y afirmó: “Van a suponer menos coste que las autovías rescatadas”.
Sánchez también enumeró todos los proyectos que no han podido hacer estos meses por falta de apoyo parlamentario y pidió a los mayores que se movilizaran el próximo día 28 para hacerlos realidad.
Tras el acto, Sanchez no se canso de repartir besos y saludos durante más de diez minutos, rodeado de jubilados que le pedían que cumpla y se conjuraban para ir a votar.
