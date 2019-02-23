Público
Elecciones generales Sectores del PSOE apuestan por Borrell como número uno en la lista por Barcelona

El partido podría tratar de aprovechar en unos comicios generales en los que Catalunya siempre ha sido clave para garantizar a los socialistas una victoria en toda España.

Josep Borrell muestra su preocupación por el despliegue de tropas militares de EEUU en la frontera de Colombia | EFE

Sectores del PSOE apuestan por el ministro de Exteriores, Josep Borrell, para encabezar la lista por Barcelona al Congreso de los Diputados en las elecciones generales del próximo 28 de abril, según ha constatado Europa Press en fuentes socialistas y próximas al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez.

Sánchez y su entorno en La Moncloa veían a Borrell como el candidato natural a encabezar la lista del PSOE al Parlamento Europeo en los comicios del 26 de mayo, pero el jefe de la diplomacia no acaba de aceptar esta oferta.

Con la confirmación del salto a la política nacional de Inés Arrimadas, líder de Ciudadanos en Catalunya, para encabezar la lista del partido 'naranja' al Congreso de los Diputados, un sector del PSOE se plantea llevar a Borrell de número uno en su lista por Barcelona, tal y como avanzó anoche el periódico digital Huffington Post.

Si Borrell aceptara ir de 'número uno' por Barcelona, desplazaría a su compañera en el Consejo de Ministros Meritxell Batet, responsable de Política Territorial, a la segunda posición. Batet era hasta principios de la semana pasada la candidata natural a encabezar esa lista y es la apuesta de la dirección del PSC, cuyo Consell Nacional aprobará la lista el próximo 2 de marzo.

Sin embargo, dentro del PSOE y en el entorno más próximo al presidente del Gobierno hay quienes reconocen que Borrell podría garantizar un muy buen resultado para los socialistas si fuera candidato en las generales. No en vano las encuestas del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS) le sitúan como el ministro más conocido y uno de los que puntúan mejor los ciudadanos, junto a Pedro Duque, Fernando Grande-Marlaska y Margarita

El traslado de Arrimadas a Madrid dejaría un vacío en el liderazgo de Ciudadanos en Catalunya, donde es la primera fuerza de la oposición, que el PSOE podría tratar de aprovechar en unos comicios generales en los que Catalunya siempre ha sido clave para garantizar a los socialistas una victoria en toda España.

Y es que los socialistas ven como una oportunidad para ellos la decisión de Arrimadas de abandonar el Parlament catalán apenas un año después de conseguir liderar la oposición gracias a que se erigió como la voz de los catalanes que sufren en sus propias carnes al independentismo.

