La secretaria general del PSOE andaluz, Susana Díaz, se ha mostrado "convencida" de que algunos ministros encabezarán las listas para las próximas elecciones generales en Andalucía, aunque ha pedido que "haya acuerdo y entendimiento" para que así sea.

En declaraciones a los periodistas los pasillos del Parlamento autonómico, Díaz se ha referido así al hecho de que en las votaciones entre las asambleas locales para confeccionar las listas se han quedado fuera de los puestos de salida los ministros María Jesús Montero, por Sevilla, Luis Planas, por Córdoba, José Guirao, por Almería, y Fernando Grande-Marlaska, por Cádiz.

El ministro de Fomento y presidente de la Comisión Federal de Listas del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, ha sostenido este jueves en Almería que "no habrá que recolocar" porque los ministros "encabezarán listas en Andalucía".

Díaz: "Tiene que haber acuerdo y entendimiento

La expresidenta andaluza ha manifestado que está convencida de ello, pero ha insistido en que "tiene que haber acuerdo y entendimiento" -la decisión final la tiene el comité federal del PSOE- y en las listas tiene que haber "un reflejo del talento que tiene el PSOE de Andalucía". "Estoy segura de que serán las mejores candidaturas para que el PSOE de Andalucía sea el que más aporte a la victoria de Pedro Sánchez", ha dicho.

Se ha pronunciado también sobre la marcha del PSOE de la exportavoz en el Congreso, Soraya Rodríguez, y ha dicho que "en lo personal me duele y me da tristeza, pero estas cosas me parecen horribles" y ha añadido, sobre la posibilidad de que vaya en las lisas de Ciudadanos a las elecciones europeas que "es de traca, porque están fichando gente que leva 30 y 40 años en otros partidos".